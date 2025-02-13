WICKED, OH, MARY!, THE OUTSIDERS And More Take Home Artios Awards

Here We Are, the final musical from composer Stephen Sondheim earned honors, along with the recent high-profile production of Reefer Madness in Los Angeles.
Casting Society honored excellence in casting across feature film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater at the 40th Annual Artios Awards held on February 12, with ceremonies in Los Angeles, New York and London.
Several theatrical productions were recognized for their casting including the Broadway productions of Oh, Mary!, The Outsiders, and Stereophonic. Off-Broadway's Here We Are, the final musical from composer Stephen Sondheim earned honors, along with the recent high-profile production of Reefer Madness in Los Angeles. The film adaptation of Wicked was recognized in the Big Budget Feature Comedy category.
In New York, The Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award was presented to casting director Daniel Swee (Lincoln Center Theater). At the Los Angeles ceremony, The Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to casting director John Papsidera (Oppenheimer) and was presented to him by director Jason Reitman. In London, The Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting was awarded to Juliette Ménager and was presented to her by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.
During the Los Angeles ceremony, CSA President Destiny Lilly announced that the organization is adding a new category for 2026, the London Theater Award, honoring excellence in casting in U.K. theater, as the organization continues to expand its global presence. In addition, Lilly announced that CSA has made a donation to a variety of charitable organizations supporting Los Angeles Wildfire Relief, to help victims of the devastating fires across the city.
The full list of winners:
STEREOPHONIC: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams
THE OUTSIDERS: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano
OH, MARY!: Henry Russell Bergstein
HERE WE ARE: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Geoff Josselson
REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
A STRANGE LOOP: Destiny Lilly
THEATER TOURS
MJ THE MUSICAL: Lindsay Levine, Rachel Hoffman
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
WEST SIDE STORY (Lyric Opera Of Chicago): Merri Sugarman, Location Casting Director: Becca McCracken
WICKED: PART I: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield. Associate Casting Director: Ryan Bernard Tymensky. Location Casting Director: Tamsyn Manson
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN: Yesi Ramirez. Location Casting Directors: Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont. Location Associate Casting Director: Kate Sprance
THE WILD ROBOT: Christi Soper Hilt
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE (*NEW CATEGORY)
EMILIA PÉREZ: Carla Hool. Associate Casting Director: Susan Putnam
MY OLD ASS: Douglas Aibel. Associate Casting Director: Matthew Glasner
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT FEATURE DRAMA
CONCLAVE: Nina Gold, Martin Ware. Location Casting Director: Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani
LOW BUDGET FEATURE COMEDY OR DRAMA
JANET PLANET: Jessica Kelly
THE IDEA OF YOU: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Brian
Sutow, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein Bennett
HACKS (S3): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Anna Mayworm
SLOW HORSES (S3): Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Melissa Gethin Clarke
PALM ROYALE: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman
SHŌGUN: Laura Schiff, Carrie Audino, Associate Casting Director: Chelsea Egozi, Location Casting Director: Kei Kawamura
BABY REINDEER: Nina Gold, Martin Ware
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE (S16): Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED
QUEER EYE (S8): Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais
AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER (S1): Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff, Michelle Olivia Tidwell, Location Casting Directors: Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung, Amanda Mitchell
BLUE EYE SAMURAI (S1): Margery Simkin, Orly Sitowitz, Associate Casting Directors: Elizabeth Vitale, Jasmine Gutierrez
MONSIEUR SPADE: Olivia Scott-Webb, Constance Demontoy
SHORT FORM SERIES
COMMAND-Z: Carmen Cuba, Salvatore Schiavone
THE ROOF: Candido Cornejo
COMMERCIALS
NFL SUPER BOWL LVIII || BORN TO PLAY: Mawuko Kuadzi
Tonight's honorees also included:
The New York ceremony included presenters Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Michael Cyril Creighton (“Only Murders in the Building”), Dagmara Dominczyk (“Succession”), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Eden Espinosa (Lempicka), Ray Fisher (The Piano Lesson), John Magaro (Past Lives), Jinkx Monsoon (Little Shop of Horrors), Ethan Slater (Wicked) and Patrick Wilson (Aquaman).
The Los Angeles ceremony included presenters Marissa Bode (Wicked), Garcelle Beauvais (“Survival of the Thickest,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Joel Kim Booster (Loot), Sasha Colby (“RuPaul's Drag Race”), Ethan Herisse (Nickel Boys), Frankie Grande (Henry Danger: The Movie), Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer), Lamorne Morris (Emmy Award winner, “Fargo”), Wendi McLendon-Covey (“St. Denis Medical”), Jason Reitman (Saturday Night), Parvati Shallow (“Deal or No Deal Island”) and Brandon Wilson (Nickel Boys).
Casting Society was founded in February of 1982 with the intention of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. Casting Society currently boasts close to 1,200 members. Casting Society casting professionals work around the world, with members based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa. Casting Society is a global resource for producers, directors and creative teams seeking casting professionals while promoting the image of casting directors and associate casting directors/casting producers worldwide, engaging in a number of charitable activities and supporting its members by sharing important and helpful professional information. For more information on Casting Society, please visit CastingSociety.com.
