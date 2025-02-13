DOLLY: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Reveals Results of 'Search For Dolly' Casting Call

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dolly Parton’s new musical, Dolly: An Original Musical, has revealed that out of the thousands of entrants in the “Search for Dolly” Casting Call, the following 15 people have been invited to attend in-person auditions to be held in New York City.



The actors being invited to audition are: Kathryn Adeline – New York City; Peri Barnhill – New York City; Elyse Bell – New York City; Alberta Brown – Halifax, Canada; Haley Brown – Los Angeles; Kylee Hennes -– Richfield, Wisconsin; Annelise Laakko – New York City; Tasha Lefler – Newport, Tennessee; Solo Lowit – Milton, Georgia; Kindred Moore – New York City; Norah Nunes – Houston, Texas; Kelly O’Brien – Aldbury, Tring, United Kingdom; Tricia Paoluccio – California; Cecilia Petrush – New York City; and Madeline Powell – New York City. See footage of the selected performers here!

As previously announced, Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere this summer in Nashville, TN at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University before the production comes to Broadway in 2026. Dolly: An Original Musical, will play a four-week limited engagement with preview performances beginning Friday, July 18 for a Friday, August 8 opening night with a final performance set for Sunday, August 17.



Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. The musical is produced by Parton, Danny Nozell, ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions. Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner serve as casting directors, and 101 Productions, Ltd. are general manager for the musical.

