Photos: Broadway-Bound Stephen Sondheim's OLD FRIENDS Opens At Center Theater Group LA

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga opens tonight, at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Check out new production photos featuring the star-studded cast!

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Previews begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com and at the Samuel J. Friedman box office.

Old Friends is a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim's lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie. Once theatres reopened in London and New York in the fall of 2021, Mackintosh was able to visit Sondheim again and this new show remained something they continued to discuss; but, sadly, shortly after, Sondheim passed away in November 2021. It fell to Mackintosh to pick up where he and Sondheim left off, collating their notes, and structuring the show that would initially become a spectacular star-studded gala at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End in May 2022 to celebrate Sondheim's life and work, and also raise funds for the newly formed Stephen Sondheim Foundation. The gala won Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards and was subsequently broadcast on TV by the BBC.

The cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends also stars Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy