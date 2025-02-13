Photos: VANYA Starring Andrew Scott Begins Rehearsals and Extends Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are underway for the Off-Broadway production of Vanya, the new adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, starring Olivier Award-winning actor Andrew Scott. It also has been announced that the show will begin performances Off-Broadway one day early, on Monday, March 10, and due to popular demand, has been extended for an additional week through May 11, 2025. Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

The Olivier Award-winning production, in which Mr. Scott co-created with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates, is set to open on Tuesday, March 18 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.

In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, movement direction by Michela Meazza, music by Kelly Moran, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya will be Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden