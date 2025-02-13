Isabelle McCalla, Krystina Alabado, Kate Rockwell, Nik Walker & More Join Old Globe's REGENCY GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting and the creative team has been announced for The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by three-time Emmy nominated composer Curtis Moore, and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green.

Josh Rhodes (Broadway’s Spamalot, The Old Globe’s Cabaret) directs and choreographs this riotous adventure of love, rebellion, autonomy, and self-discovery. Regency Girls is produced by special arrangement with Aged in Wood Productions and HudsonMann. Performances begin April 2 and run through May 4, 2025, with the official opening performance on Thursday, April 10. The limited engagement will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 21at 12 p.m. PST and will be available at TheOldGlobe.org.

In Regency Girls, Elinor Benton is in a predicament: she’s pregnant, unmarried, and living in 19th-century England. What’s a young woman to do? Facing certain ruin, she gathers up her best friends and sets off on the ultimate road trip to find the one woman who might offer a chance to change her fate. This epic journey, equal parts hilarious and profound, transforms each of them as they make choices about their own futures.

“The Globe’s season continues with a real marvel,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Regency Girls is a totally original, world-premiere musical that’s utterly delightful, funny as all get-out, and about some very big and timely themes. Its creators are at the tops of their games: amazingly gifted storytellers from film, TV, and theatre, and their talents combine to make something spectacular. Director-choreographer Josh Rhodes, a dear friend of The Old Globe, has gathered a cast of powerhouse American musical theatre talent and I can’t wait to share what they make with audiences at the Globe, and, I’m sure, beyond.”

Rhodes directs a cast of 20, which includes Isabelle McCalla as Elinor, Krystina Alabado as Dabney, Kate Rockwell as Jane, Ryann Redmond as Petunia, Nik Walker as Stanton, Gabe Gibbs as Dingley / Galloping Dick, Janine LaManna as Lady Catherine / Madame Restell, Sav Souza as Scutter, Benjamin Howes as Earl of Lenwich, Kyla Stone as Ensemble / Understudy for Elinor and Jane, Marissa Rosen as Ensemble / Understudy for Petunia, Amy Jo Jackson as Ensemble / Understudy for Lady Catherine and Madame Restell, Ariella Kvashny as Ensemble / Understudy for Dabney, Ellis Dawson as Ensemble / Understudy for Stanton, Laura Leo Kelly as Swing / Understudy for Scutter, Jacob Caltrider as Swing, David Engel as Ensemble / Understudy for Earl of Lenwich, Joél Acosta as Ensemble / Understudy for Dingley and Galloping Dick, Sophia LaRosh as Swing, and Wesley Carpenter as Swing (Dance Captain) / Understudy for Elinor and Jane.

In addition to Crittenden, Allan, Moore, Green, and Rhodes, the Regency Girls creative team includes orchestrations by Curtis Moore and James Sampliner; music supervision by Sampliner, scenic design by Anna Louizos; costume design by David Israel Reynoso; lighting design by Adam Honoré; sound design by Jason Crystal; music direction by Patrick Sulken; additional arrangements by Dan Lipton; fight direction by Jake Millgard; dialect coach Nathan Crocker; associate director Deidre Goodwin; associate choreographer Lee Wilkins; casting by Paul Hardt, Hardt Casting; and production stage manager Anjee Nero.