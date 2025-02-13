Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jahi Kearse and More to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jay Armstrong Johnson, will assume the role of “Christian” in the North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical beginning performances on March 4. Johnson will be joined by Jahi Kearse in the role of “Toulouse-Lautrec” and Kaitlin Mesh as “Nini.” The company also welcomes Rodney Thompson as “Baby Doll,” Jeremy Gaston as a standby and Michał Kołaczkowski as a tour vacation swing.

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario as “Satine”, and features Robert Petkoff as “Harold Zidler”, Andrew Brewer as “The Duke of Monroth”, Danny Burgos as “Santiago” and Jerica Exum in the role of the “Satine Alternate”. In addition the company includes Amara Berhan, Renee Marie Titus, Carina R. Avila, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, Rhys Carr, Jada Simone Clark, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Collin Heyward, Nathaniel Hunt, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Meghan Manning, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Tanisha Moore, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Maia Schechter, Adéa Michelle Sessoms, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.