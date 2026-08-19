Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2026- Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily digest of the best stories from the Broadway and theatre world. Here's what you need to know:

Get a first look at the fresh faces joining beloved Broadway productions: Alex Newell, Nina White and Julian Sewell are joining THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, while Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit is returning to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL alongside Kelsie Watts. Plus, dancer and social media star Kenzie Ziegler will make her Broadway debut in & JULIET.

On the casting front, Darren Criss and James Monroe Iglehart are joining HIDDEN HEROES: A DESCENDANTS STORY, and Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser will lead the off-Broadway premiere of THE ASK.

In other news, HAMILTON takes the top spot at the Broadway box office, SIX celebrates 2,000 performances with four new queens, and Megan Thee Stallion has expressed her desire to return to Broadway after her sold-out run.

There's plenty more to catch up on—check out the full rundown below!