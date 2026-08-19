Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 19, 2026- Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily digest of the best stories from the Broadway and theatre world. Here's what you need to know:
Get a first look at the fresh faces joining beloved Broadway productions: Alex Newell, Nina White and Julian Sewell are joining THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, while Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit is returning to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL alongside Kelsie Watts. Plus, dancer and social media star Kenzie Ziegler will make her Broadway debut in & JULIET.
On the casting front, Darren Criss and James Monroe Iglehart are joining HIDDEN HEROES: A DESCENDANTS STORY, and Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser will lead the off-Broadway premiere of THE ASK.
In other news, HAMILTON takes the top spot at the Broadway box office, SIX celebrates 2,000 performances with four new queens, and Megan Thee Stallion has expressed her desire to return to Broadway after her sold-out run.
There's plenty more to catch up on—check out the full rundown below!
|The Front Page
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Photos: Alex Newell, Nina White and Julian Sewell in SPELLING BEE
You can now get a first look at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at New World Stages' newest class of cast members:Alex Newell, Nina White and Julian Sewell.
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Photos: Aaron Tveit and Kelsie Watts in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Aaron Tveit is returning to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. Get a first look at photos of Tveit as Christian alongside Kelsie Watts who plays Satine!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/16/26 - HAMILTON Takes the Top Spot
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 08/16/2026.
|Must Watch
|Video: Ariana Madix Talks Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME and More
by Stephi Wild
Ariana Madix recently stopped by The Tonight Show, where she talked about her return to Broadway in Just in Time, Love Island, and more. Watch the full video here!. (more...)
|Video: Ana Gasteyer Talks SCHMIGADOON!, September L. Davis, and More
by Stephi Wild
Ana Gasteyer discussed her Tony nomination for Schmigadoon!, an accident during a performance, and her alter-ego September L. Davis on Jimmy Kimmel Live.. (more...)
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Video: How Sunny Sandler & Julia Hart Are Serving Up WAITRESS in DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK
Video: Jessica Vosk Sings 'I'll Cover You' From RENT at MCC's MISCAST26
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is gearing up to make its Broadway premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: SIX Welcomes New Queens Chloe Tucker Caine, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson & Stephanie Jae Park
by Jennifer Broski
Hear ye, hear ye! Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX just celebrated 2,000 performances on Broadway and welcomed four new Queens to the castle on Monday, August 17. Check out photos from inside the big night here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
Want a space to grow your writing, work with amazing queer professional writers, and connect with other queer creatives across the country… and beyond? The Future Project has just announced that registration is now open for the Fall 2026 season of Writer's Room- a free, virtual writing program for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13–19 seeking a dedicated, ongoing writing experience.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Rachel Stone
Hannah Waddingham discussed a nude scene with Octavia Spencer, stunts in Ride or Die, designing outfits for Ted Lasso, and meeting Carol Burnett during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance.. (more...)
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Makes Its Philippine Premiere
by Oliver Oliveros
What happens when an earnest amateur theater company attempts to put on a classic 1920s murder mystery, but literally everything that can go wrong, does?. (more...)
Darren Criss, James Monroe Iglehart and More Join HIDDEN HEROES: A DESCENDANTS STORY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Additional casting for “Hidden Heroes: A Descendants Story” was revealed, including award-winning actor and singer Darren Criss, Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and more.. (more...)
Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, who originated the role of “Christian” in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical's world premiere and on Broadway, is returning to the show! . (more...)
Kenzie Ziegler to Join the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dancer and social media star Kenzie Ziegler will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this September. Ziegler is best known for her appearances on seasons 1-6 of the hit series “Dance Moms,.. (more...)
Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Return to Broadway; Praises Theatre People as 'Superheroes'
by Michael Major
Megan Thee Stallion is ready to return to Broadway, praising theatre performers as 'superheroes' after her sold-out run in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. Watch a video of her discussing playing 'Zidler' with Michelle Obama.. (more...)
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Cancels Performances August 18-20
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Burlesque The Musical has cancelled performances on August 18, 19 and 20. This new cancellation comes on the heels of a prior cancellation earlier this week, and postponements throughout the month.. (more...)
John Cameron Mitchell, Lena Hall and More to be Featured on THIS AIN’T NO DISCO Album
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Center Stage Records will release This Ain’t No Disco: World Premiere Recording – Songs from the Musical by Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz in digital and streaming formats.. (more...)
Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser Will Lead THE ASK Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Five-time Golden Globe Award nominee Marilu Henner and Shannon Purser will star together on stage this fall in the off-Broadway commercial premiere of The Ask, a new play by Matthew Freeman, directed by Jessi D. Hill.. (more...)
Remastered LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Film Will Be Released in 4K with New Bonus Content
by Nicole Rosky
To celebrate the film’s upcoming 40th anniversary Little Shop of Horrors, directed by visionary Frank Oz, will be available for purchase Digitally in 4K Ultra HD and on 4K UHD Blu-ray Disc on October 6. The newly remastered film will include both the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, as well as new bonus content featuring cast and filmmakers reflecting on the making of Little Shop of Horrors 40 years later.. (more...)
This RENT Cast Member Delivered Donuts to People Sleeping on the Streets in the Rush Line
by Michael Gioia
During the 'Rent' 30th anniversary reunion at The Festival, 13 of the 15 original Broadway cast members looked back on the show's early days, including how fans would line up in droves to score discounted rush tickets. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Tracy Thoms
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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