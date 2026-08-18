Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press
The production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 8 and open Monday, September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
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School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play is gearing up to make its Broadway premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club. Written by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 8 and open Monday, September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
Becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune, and prosperity. At least, that's what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear.
The production will feature Lucia Aremu (Regional: Cold War Choir Practice, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812; Hamilton; Into the Woods; Television: “The Gilded Age”) as Paulina, Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Broadway: Pippin; Into the Woods; Sister Act; Television: “Madam Secretary”; Film: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton (Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical) as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo (Regional: Call Me From the Grave; Apple TV: “Murder Bot”) as Gifty, Jordan Rice (Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Apple TV: “Swagger”) as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Broadway: Boop!; Off-Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; NY City Center Encores!: The Wild Party) as Ericka, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Fairview; By the Way; Meet Vera Stark) as Headmistress Francis.
Joining the production's creative team are Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Qween Jean (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect Coach). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie, Sara Gammage serves as Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller, Heather Alicia Simms and Director Whitney White
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms
Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Nicki Hunter, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Producer for Chase This Productions Jessica Chase
Director Whitney White
Director Whitney White
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Denee Benton
Lucia Aremu and Heather Alicia Simms
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller
Patina Miller and Denee Benton
Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Whitney White
Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh
Director Whitney White and Denee Benton
Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton
Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton
Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton
Signage for "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"
Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms
Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller, Heather Alicia Simms and Director Whitney White