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Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press

The production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 8 and open Monday, September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

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School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play is gearing up to make its Broadway premiere from Manhattan Theatre Club. Written by Tony Award nominee Jocelyn Bioh, and directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production will begin previews on Tuesday, September 8 and open Monday, September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

Becoming Miss Ghana 1986 would mean fame, fortune, and prosperity. At least, that's what Paulina—the queen bee of Aburi Girls Boarding School—believes. When the pageant recruiter comes to school, Paulina and her crew pull out all the stops. But to their surprise, a new transfer student from America kicks the competition into a higher, far more personal gear. 

The production will feature Lucia Aremu (Regional: Cold War Choir Practice, Becky Nurse of Salem) as Ama, Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812; Hamilton; Into the Woods; Television: “The Gilded Age”) as Paulina, Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Broadway: Pippin; Into the Woods; Sister Act; Television: “Madam Secretary”; Film: The Hunger Games: Mockingjay) as Eloise Amponsah, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Morton (Off-Broadway: Heathers The Musical) as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo (Regional: Call Me From the Grave; Apple TV: “Murder Bot”) as Gifty, Jordan Rice (Tour: Jaja's African Hair Braiding; Apple TV: “Swagger”) as Mercy, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Broadway: Boop!; Off-Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; NY City Center Encores!: The Wild Party) as Ericka, and Obie Award winner Heather Alicia Simms (Broadway: Purlie Victorious; Off-Broadway: Fairview; By the Way; Meet Vera Stark) as Headmistress Francis.

Joining the production's creative team are Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Qween Jean (Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (Wig, Hair and Makeup Design), Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect Coach). Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly GillespieSara Gammage serves as Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller, Heather Alicia Simms and Director Whitney White

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Nicki Hunter, Director Whitney White, Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Producer for Chase This Productions Jessica Chase

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Director Whitney White

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Director Whitney White

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Lucia Aremu

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Lucia Aremu

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Jordan Rice

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Jordan Rice

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Nia Otchere-Sarfo

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Erin Morton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Erin Morton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Jordan Rice and Erin Morton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Lucia Aremu and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Jasmine Amy Rogers and Patina Miller

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Erin Morton and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Nia Otchere-Sarfo and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh and Director Whitney White

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Director Whitney White and Playwright Jocelyn Bioh

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Director Whitney White and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Patina Miller, Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denee Benton

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Signage for "School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play"

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller and Heather Alicia Simms

Photos: Denée Benton, Patina Miller, and the Cast of SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Meets the Press Image


Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, Patina Miller, Heather Alicia Simms and Director Whitney White

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