Photos: SIX Welcomes New Queens Chloe Tucker Caine, Natalie Paris, Aimie Atkinson & Stephanie Jae Park 

Hear ye, hear ye! Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' Tony Award-winning hit musical Six just celebrated 2,000 performances on Broadway and welcomed four new Queens to the castle on Monday, August 17. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Chloe Tucker Caine (“Owning Manhattan,” Mamma Mia! National Tour) as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris (original UK Six and North American tour of Six) as Jane Seymour, Aimie Atkinson (original UK Six, Beetlejuice) as Katherine Howard, and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton) as Catherine Parr join current Queens Khaila Wilcoxon (Catherine of Aragon) and Olivia Donalson (Anna of Cleves). The cast also features Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as Alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running show to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre, is now the 40th longest running show in Broadway history, and the 7th longest running Broadway show to have originated in the UK.

While making their Broadway debuts, Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson can also be seen in Six The Musical Live!, a live capture film released by Universal Pictures Content Group and recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre, London, with the original West End Queens reprising their roles. The film was released in US and Canadian movie theatres on August 14th.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre, formerly the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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