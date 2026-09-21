Video: Go Inside the Thrilling Opening Night of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez, Travis A. Knight, Shannon Cochran, and Eva Kaminsky.
Just last week, Paranormal Activity held its Opening Gala Celebration at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where it runs for a strictly limited, 20-week run. VIPs in attendance last night at the August Wilson Theatre included Paul Wesley, Tefi Pessoa, Alison Thornton, Okieriete Onaodowan, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr., Andrew Durand, Alex Timbers, Miriam Silverman, Matt Doyle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Sieber, and more. Check out what the critics had to say when it officially opened last month.
Paranormal Activity on Broadway stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks, Kaminsky, and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America. Paranormal Activity is written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett.
"I love when people just are like, 'You're really creepy!' And I'm like, 'Thanks!' I enjoy being really creepy, I guess," said Álvarez. "I really do love doing horror. It's just, I never thought that this would be my way in, but I'll take the tagline of being a scream queen. I love it. Like, let me creep everyone out!"
James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.
"We have really learned with this show that the audience is another member of this show, another member of the ensemble, and they can really drive what's happening up there," added Knight. "We're always going to do the show that we're going to do, however, sometimes we might have to stop for a moment because people are screaming so hard and we got to like find that rhythm. And that's the rhythm we're finding with our audiences. That's really fun."
Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team!
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova
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