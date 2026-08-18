Register Today for The Future Project's Writer's Room Program

Want a space to grow your writing, work with amazing queer professional writers, and connect with other queer creatives across the country… and beyond? The Future Project has just announced that registration is now open for the Fall 2026 season of Writer's Room- a free, virtual writing program for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13–19 seeking a dedicated, ongoing writing experience.

Each season, participants enroll as a cohort and commit to attending all sessions, allowing for deeper creative continuity and community. Space is limited each season to support an intimate cohort experience. Writer’s Room is facilitated by a rotating roster of professional LGBTQ+ writers who guide sessions through prompts, discussion, and shared exploration. The program welcomes writers of all backgrounds and experience levels and emphasizes a supportive, no-judgment space for creative expression.

Registration closes September 3rd and the next cohort begins September 8th.

The Future Perfect Project is a national nonprofit arts organization that provides free programming in songwriting, storytelling, and podcasting to LGBTQ+ youth ages 13–22, culminating in professional public performances and productions. Co-founded by Celeste Lecesne (co-founder of The Trevor Project and Academy Award–winning writer of Trevor) and songwriter and ASCAP Award-winner Ryan Amador, FPP's programs include Future Perfect Records, the Original Voice programs, and I'm Feeling Queer Today! Learn more at TheFuturePerfectProject.org.

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