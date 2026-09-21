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Video: WICKED's Carl Man on Going From 'Fiyero' Understudy to Broadway Star

Man looks back on his eight year journey with the musical, becoming one of the few performers to be featured in both the Broadway and London productions.

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Wicked the Musical has posted a new installment of its Citizens of Oz video series focused on Carl Man, who currently plays Fiyero in the Broadway production. The video gives fans a closer look at Man's journey from West End understudy to full-time on Broadway.

Before Man was Fiyero full-timei in London, he was an understudy for the role. He discusses his first ever performance as Fiyero, which came with short notice.

"I've had such an incredible journey with Wicked," he shares. "I feel so blessed to have been part of this incredible legacy. I started in 2018 as an understudy for Fiyero. My first performance as understudy Fiyero ... I found out like 12 o’clock on the day that I was going on that night and I had all my family in and it was just like a big emotional rush to play principal on the West End."

Man has now expanded upon that dream, now taking on the role of Fiyero full-time on Broadway.

"It was just like the biggest dream I could have ever imagined. So to be on Broadway now, so many years later, it’s just, I think 2018 me would not believe it."

Wicked tells the untold story of the Witches of Oz, following a green-skinned young woman with an extraordinary talent who forms an unlikely friendship with a popular, bubbly classmate before the world brands one of them good and the other Wicked. The musical's score includes the songs 'Defying Gravity,' 'Popular' and 'For Good,' and the show has been running at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre.

Save On Select Seats! on Wicked

More on this show: Interview: Keri Rene Fuller Balances the RBC Brooklyn Half and WICKED · 5/16/2026



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