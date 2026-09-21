Video: Bobby Conte Performs 'Home' From COPPERFIELD! THE NEW MUSICAL
COPPERFIELD! the Musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf.
Watch a first look at Bobby Conte performing a new song from the upcoming Off-Broadway production of COPPERFIELD!, The New Musical. The production is set to play The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios, with previews beginning September 29 and an official opening on October 19.
The musical's Instagram account featured a first listen to Conte performing "Home," from COPPERFIELD!, which features a book, music, and lyrics by Jeffrey Scharf. The new musical is directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre, with orchestrations and arrangements by Sonny Paladino.
Adapted from Charles Dickens’ favorite and most autobiographical novel, COPPERFIELD! follows its resilient protagonist David from a difficult childhood through to adulthood. As a child, David endures the sadism of his stepfather Murdstone, the depredations of the villainous schoolmaster Creakle, and the mind-numbing routine of a London sweatshop. As an adult, he is visited by happiness and success as well as tragedy and loss.
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