Duncan Sheik, Tony Award-Winning Composer of SPRING AWAKENING and More, Dies at 56
His new musical Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, an adaptation of Moyoco Anno's manga, is scheduled to begin performances in Chelsea on September 25.
Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter best known for Spring Awakening, has died at age 56. The news comes after a post was shared on social media on September 17 stating that he was receiving medical care, and at the time was in "critical but stable condition." His mother, Suzanne Sheik, said that the cause of death was organ failure. according to The New York Times.
Sheik's career spans both popular music and musical theater. His 1996 self-titled debut album produced the hit single “Barely Breathing,” before his career expanded extensively into writing for the stage.
He composed the music for Spring Awakening, with book and lyrics by Steven Sater. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sheik received Tony Awards for Best Original Score, alongside Sater, and Best Orchestrations. Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr. were among the members of the original Broadway company. The musical returned to Broadway in 2015 in a Deaf West Theatre production directed by Michael Arden.
A new Off-Broadway production of Spring Awakening is now set to play Studio Seaview, beginning previews November 27 ahead of a December 17 opening. Danya Taymor will direct, with a company that includes John Proctor Is the Villain alum Amalia Yoo as Ilse.
The Sophia Anne Caruso-led new musical Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, Sheik's adaptation of Moyoco Anno's manga, is scheduled to begin performances at The Night Egg at Culture Club in Chelsea on September 25, in a new production from Rob Ashford.
Sheik's other musical theater work includes American Psycho, Alice by Heart, Whisper House, Because of Winn Dixie and Noir.
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