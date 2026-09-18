Duncan Sheik, Tony Award-Winning Composer of SPRING AWAKENING and More, Dies at 56

Duncan Sheik, the Tony Award-winning composer and singer-songwriter best known for Spring Awakening, has died at age 56. The news comes after a post was shared on social media on September 17 stating that he was receiving medical care, and at the time was in "critical but stable condition." His mother, Suzanne Sheik, said that the cause of death was organ failure. according to The New York Times.

Sheik's career spans both popular music and musical theater. His 1996 self-titled debut album produced the hit single “Barely Breathing,” before his career expanded extensively into writing for the stage.

He composed the music for Spring Awakening, with book and lyrics by Steven Sater. The original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sheik received Tony Awards for Best Original Score, alongside Sater, and Best Orchestrations. Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr. were among the members of the original Broadway company. The musical returned to Broadway in 2015 in a Deaf West Theatre production directed by Michael Arden.

A new Off-Broadway production of Spring Awakening is now set to play Studio Seaview, beginning previews November 27 ahead of a December 17 opening. Danya Taymor will direct, with a company that includes John Proctor Is the Villain alum Amalia Yoo as Ilse.

The Sophia Anne Caruso-led new musical Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, Sheik's adaptation of Moyoco Anno's manga, is scheduled to begin performances at The Night Egg at Culture Club in Chelsea on September 25, in a new production from Rob Ashford.

Sheik's other musical theater work includes American Psycho, Alice by Heart, Whisper House, Because of Winn Dixie and Noir.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 23 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link