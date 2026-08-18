Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Return to Broadway; Praises Theatre People as 'Superheroes'

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to return to Broadway, praising theatre performers as "superheroes" after her sold-out run in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway. While appearing on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast, the Grammy winner opened up about why doing theatre made her realize she needed to "step it up."

While appearing as 'Zidler' in the hit musical, the "Savage" singer shared that she made a lot of good friends, gushing over the work ethic of the people onstage and off at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

"Meeting all of those people, I feel like I made a lot of really good friends. Two shows a day, two times a week. And you get one day off, which is Monday. I'm like, 'Y'all are superheroes.' I feel like I'm like I have to have this kind of work ethic. Those people are up there busting their butt every day."

She said the experience made her realize she needs to "step it up" for her own performances, joking that she'd want to hire some of Moulin Rouge! the Musical's production staff for her own tour.

"The people who are part of production, I want to hire them to come over here and work on my tour," she continued, joking that she would sometimes run lines with the stage manager.

The "Body" singer made her musical theatre debut in the production, a departure from her usual persona.

"I was very nervous because I can be Megan Thee Stallion, I can be Megan Pete all day long. I was neither one of those people. I was like, 'Who am I? What do you want me to say?' I was like, 'I don't know if I'm gonna be able to do this. I'm gonna do it. But I'm scared. So my first night, I was like, 'Please just remember the lines and if you mess up, just please keep talking to these people. Y'all pick me up, help me. If I say something wrong, you knew what I meant."

While she said the show was "smooth all the way through" and that she remembered all her lines, she thanked her fans, the "Hotties," for supporting her.

"The Hotties will be in the crowd and they will be laughing at the most craziest times and I'll be like, 'Satine is dying, this is not funny. Satine has 30 minutes and the Hotties will be up there like really clowning. I feel like they definitely made the experience so much better because it felt like I was performing in front of a bunch of my fans every night."

Towards the end of her conversation, Megan Thee Stallion shared that she's ready to return to Broadway, setting her sights on a Tony Award.

"I would do it again. I want that Tony. That's on the list of things I need. I would encourage every body to go to New York, or wherever your nearest theater is, and I don't care what it is, you need to watch whoever it is on that stage. It's so many talented people. They're working so hard. I highly encourage people to go and support the theatre."

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