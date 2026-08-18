Kenzie Ziegler to Join the Cast of & JULIET on Broadway

Dancer and social media star Kenzie Ziegler will make her Broadway debut in & Juliet at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this September. Ziegler, best known for her appearances on seasons 1-6 of the hit series “Dance Moms,” will begin performances in the role of ‘Charmion’ on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 for a limited engagement through November 1, 2026. Previously, the role of Charmion has been played by dancer and social media superstar Charli D’Amelio, Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez, and more.

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot will extend their runs in & Juliet, alternating the role of ‘Lance’ through November 1, 2026 as follows: Fatone will play the role from August 3 - 15, September 1-6, September 23 - October 11 and October 20 - November 1, 2026. Szot will play the role from August 18 - 30 and October 13 - 18, 2026. Reese Britts will play the role for all other performances through November 1, 2026. In addition, Corey Mach will also extend his run as ‘Shakespeare’, through October 4, 2026.

Current ‘Charmion’ Halima Dodo will play her final performance with the company on Sunday, September 13. As previously announced, Emmy & Golden Globe Award-nominated actress and singer Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) will also play her final performances as ‘Angélique’ on September 13, and social media star and recording artist Anthony Gargiula will join the company as ‘Francois’ on September 15.

ABOUT & JULIET:

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The show currently stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ Chrissy Metz as ‘Angélique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.

ABOUT KENZIE ZIEGLER

KENZIE ZIEGLER is an American singer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur who has evolved into one of Gen Z's most influential multi-hyphenate entertainers. She has built a global audience of more than 40 million followers across social platforms, including 14M+ on Instagram, 23M+ on TikTok, and 3M+ YouTube subscribers, while her music continues to gain momentum with 1.6M+ monthly Spotify listeners and hundreds of millions of streams worldwide. In 2024, she released her sophomore album, biting my tongue, via Hollywood Records, earning praise for its honest songwriting and more mature, alternative-pop sound that marked a defining new chapter in her artistry. Expanding her acting career, Kenzie can most recently be seen starring in the independent feature SHE DANCES alongside Ethan Hawke and Steve Zahn, which premiered this year at Tribeca. As she continues to grow her presence across film, television, and music, Kenzie is establishing herself as one of the most dynamic young multi-hyphenate talents of her generation.

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