Photos: Alex Newell, Nina White and Julian Sewell in SPELLING BEE

You can now get a first look at The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at New World Stages' newest class of cast members: Tony Award winning stage sensation Alex Newell as Rona Lisa Peretti, Broadway standout Nina White returning to the role of Olive Ostrovsky after portraying the character in the 2024 Kennedy Center production, and comedian and digital satirist Julian Sewell, making his off-Broadway debut donning the magic foot of William Barfée.

In addition to the above, the show stars Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Laura Marano as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park, Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney, Fernell Hogan covering Leaf Coneybear during original cast member Justin Cooley’s leave of absence, and understudies Brandon L. Armstrong, Jahbril Cook, DeMarius Copes, Vanessa Magula, Emily Nic

As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences across the world since its Broadway debut in 2005.

Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

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