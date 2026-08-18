Video: Ariana Madix Talks Return to Broadway in JUST IN TIME and More





Ariana Madix recently stopped by The Tonight Show, where she talked about her return to Broadway in Just in Time, Love Island, and more.

"I'm so thrilled. I've been listening to Connie Francis music since I was a kid. You know, that's the kind of songs that my dad would play on the piano and stuff. So I'm thrilled to come into the show," Madix shared. She went on to say that her portrayal of the role will be "not an impression, more of an honor."

"This is gonna be so fun. The company there is insane, so it's gonna be a blast," she said.

Also in the interview, Madix revealed the secret to a perfect slow-motion entrance on Love Island, and helped host Jimmy Fallon learn the technique. Check out the full video here!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Madix will star as Connie Francis in Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre. Madix will begin a limited engagement on Saturday, September 12, 2026, and will play her final performance on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Madix is an Emmy-nominated host, reality TV star, author, and performer. She made her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in “Chicago” in 2024, opening to rave reviews and breaking long-standing Box Office records.

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