Photos: Aaron Tveit and Kelsie Watts in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Aaron Tveit is returning to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway starting tonight. Get a first look at Tveit as Christian alongside Kelsie Watts who plays Satine!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical plays through Sunday, August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Aaron Tveit performs the role of Christian through August 29 with Christian Douglas returning in the role for the final performance on August 30.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim on July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where it holds the record for the highest-grossing production in the theatre's 100-year history. The show won ten 2021 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine, the musical is based on Baz Luhrmann's iconic 2001 film. The stage adaptation celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga - and has now been seen by more than 12 million audience members across 15 productions worldwide, including current engagements on Broadway, a North American tour, London's West End, Germany, Korea, the Netherlands, a World Tour, and non-replica productions in Scandinavia and Italy.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

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