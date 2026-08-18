Video: Ana Gasteyer Talks SCHMIGADOON!, September L. Davis, and More





Ana Gasteyer sat down with guest host Rosie O'Donnell on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss her Tony nomination for Schmigadoon!, September L. Davis, and more.

She shared that she did not think she was going to get nominated for a Tony, but her friend Rachel Dratch thought she would.

"I was in bed, it's very early, and I was on the phone with Dratch," she shared of the moment she found out she was nominated. "I didn't think I was going to get nominated, Dratch did. She got nominated right before me, because D comes before G in the announcement. It was so cool, it was amazing, a dream come true."

Gasteyer also shared a minor accident that occurred while she was on stage.

“I was coming down the stairs. I just had a little slip," she shared. "I stepped on my own dress and I slipped a little bit and I kind of recovered and I thought, 'You know what? I’m cool. I’m good. I gotta make it through this thing.'"

Also in the interview, Gasteyer commented on September L. Davis, her diva alter-ego who she has an ongoing "feud" with.

"I think you know what I mean, because I think like me, you've kind of lived rent-free in someone's head," she said to Rosie. "I don't know why, but this woman, I have lived rent-free in her head. I became a human punching bag for her."

Watch the full interview here!

As previously announced, Gasteyer will play her final performance as Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon! on Broadway on Sunday, September 6. Gasteyer received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role. September L. Davis will bring her Apology Tour to Studio Seaview Off-Broadway this fall, with nine dates set for September. Performances will run September 20-October 5.

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