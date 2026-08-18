Video: Jessica Vosk Sings 'I'll Cover You' From RENT at MCC's MISCAST26





MCC Theater released new footage of Jessica Vosk performing "I'll Cover You" from RENT at MISCAST26.

Vosk was recently seen on Broadway in Beaches, with past credits including Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof, Hell's Kitchen, and Bridges of Madison County. Yesterday, she released a rare interview with Ariana Grande as part of her Vosk in the City series, filmed backstage at the pop superstar's Eternal Sunshine Tour.

MISCAST is MCC Theater's annual one-night-only benefit concert, in which Broadway performers step into songs written for roles they would not traditionally be cast to play. The MISCAST26 broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke, who led a band that included guitar, bass, drums, piano, and a string section of violins, viola, and cello.

Funds raised from the gala support MCC Theater's Off-Broadway productions, its Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and its literary development work with emerging playwrights. Vosk's performance joins a growing collection of MISCAST26 videos MCC has posted online, including numbers from Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty.

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