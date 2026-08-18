John Cameron Mitchell, Lena Hall and More to be Featured on THIS AIN’T NO DISCO Album

Center Stage Records will release This Ain’t No Disco: World Premiere Recording – Songs from the Musical by Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Natalie Merchant, Princess Goes) in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 21. The album is produced by Stephen Trask, Peter Yanowitz, and Diane Mayer, with Van Dean serving as executive producers, and Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley as co-producers. To pre-add or pre-save the album, please visit orcd.co/thisaintnodisco.

The This Ain’t No Disco album features a cast of music and theater luminaries including Ryan Cassata, Adam Chanler-Berat, Will Connolly, Eddie Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Austin Crute, Lulu Fall, Lena Hall, Taylor Hanson, Ryan Jarman, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Chilina Kennedy, Sean Ono Lennon, John Cameron Mitchell, Charlotte Kemp Muhl, Robert Schwartzman, Jake Shears, Miriam Shor, Theo Stockman, and Brandon Uranowitz.

Part rock opera, part impressionist tone poem set in the nightclubs and art world of 1979 New York City, This Ain’t No Disco interweaves the stories of strivers, dreamers and drifters searching for their place at Studio 54 and Mudd Club, the art scene and downtown lofts. In their uptown/downtown quest for revelry and kinship, this disparate group, in different stages of becoming and falling apart, find themselves and each other in a city on the verge of a massive cultural shift. This Ain’t No Disco debuted at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018, directed by Darko Tresnjak and choregraphed by Camille A. Brown.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming