Photos: First Look at Bowen Yang in OH, MARY! on Broadway
The five-time Emmy Award nominee makes his Broadway debut as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' for performances through Sunday, December 6, 2026.
|
Actor, comedian, and "Las Culturistas" host Bowen Yang will join the company of Tony Award-winning hit comedy Oh, Mary! on Broadway. The five-time Emmy Award nominee makes his Broadway debut as 'Mary Todd Lincoln' for performances through Sunday, December 6, 2026. Get a first look at photos now!
Yang joins the company alongside continuing cast members Phillip James Brannon ('Mary's Husband'), Barrett Foa ('Mary's Teacher'), Bianca Leigh ('Mary's Chaperone'), and returning original Broadway cast member Tony Macht ('Mary's Husband's Assistant'). Timed with Yang's first performance, the production has released brand new production photos.
Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fifteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The Broadway production runs alongside the Olivier Award-winning West End production, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre in London, and the North American tour, which begins in Hartford, CT, on September 19, 2026.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Phillip James Brannon and Bowen Yang
Tony Macht and Phillip James Brannon
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more