Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2026- Vote For Your Favorite Movie Musical and More

Video: Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Sing 'Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow'

by Michael Major

The Great Gatsby has released a music video of Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada singing 'Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow.' The song is briefly heard in the musical as 'Louisville II,' but now composers Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland have expanded it.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Billie Eilish & BARBIE With 'Not What They're Paid For'

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow is back with a new video, this time using Billie Eilish's Barbie song to take aim at the current state of the country. In 'Not What They Paid For,' the comedian uses 'What Was I Made For' to create 'Not What They're Paid For.'. (more...)