Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 7, 2026- Vote For Your Favorite Movie Musical and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 7, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! As we dive into another exciting day, let's catch up on some highlights from yesterday. Broadway is buzzing as The Rocky Horror Show returns to Broadway after 25 years, promising to bring the iconic Time Warp back to Studio 54! Also, there's an intense showdown between Les Misérables and Newsies as the final round of BroadwayWorld's Movie Musical Bracket kicks off. Meanwhile, Matthew Morrison met with fans after his first performance as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. Don't forget to check out the new song "Runway" by Lady Gaga and Doechii from the final trailer of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Dive into more Broadway magic and stay connected!
But first...
|Coming Up
Thursday, April 9
Death of a Salesman opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 12
The 2026 Olivier Awards
Titanique opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Don’t Dream It, Style It: Reimagining ROCKY HORROR’s Iconic Looks for Broadway
The time is nigh! In just a matter of days, all of Broadway will be doing the Time Warp again when The Rocky Horror Show returns at Studio 54. The revival, helmed by Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, marks the first time that the show has been on Broadway in 25 years.
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LES MISÉRABLES vs. NEWSIES: Final Round Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's Movie Musical Bracket
Voting is now open for the final round of BroadwayWorld's Annual Bracket! Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!
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Photos: Matthew Morrison Greets Fans After First Performance in JUST IN TIME
Matthew Morrison recently began his run as Bobby Darin in Broadway's Just In Time. Following his first performance, he and the rest of the cast, including Debbie Gravitte, Isa Briones, and more, greeted fans at the stage door. Check out photos here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Listen to New 'Runway' Song From Lady Gaga and Doechii in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Final Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Check out the final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which features a new look at Helen J Shen in the movie and our first listen to 'Runway,' a new song from Lady Gaga and Doechii.. (more...)
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Video: Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Sing 'Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow'
Video: Matthew Morrison Dances With Former HAIRSPRAY Co-Star Shoshana Bean at JUST IN TIME
by Chloe Rabinowitz
At a recent performance of Just In Time on Broadway, where Matthew Morrison is currently leading the cast as Bobby Darin, Morrison reunited with his former Hairspray original cast member, Shoshana Bean! See video here!. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies Billie Eilish & BARBIE With 'Not What They're Paid For'
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Visits CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now see photos from the opening night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse, directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee. See photos of Will Blu, John Treacy Egan, and more.. (more...)
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Photos: Hugh Jackman, Ella Beatty and More in Audible Theater Cast Portraits
Photos: HAMILTON's Morgan Anita Wood & CHESS' Ian Weinberger Perform with NYC Students
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
David Gersten, Vice-President of ATPAM, the Association of Theatrical Press Agents & Managers (IATSE Local 18032), died on Monday, April 6 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. . (more...)
BroadwayWorld Goes Even More Global: Now Available in 20 Languages
by Team BWW
As New York City and the broader United States prepare to welcome the world for a historic stretch of global events — including FIFA World Cup 2026 and America's 250th Anniversary celebrations — BroadwayWorld is expanding its platform to meet that moment in a meaningful way.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: BroadwayWorld Now Speaks 20 Languages — and More Big News
by Alex Freeman
This week's theater news spans continents and crosses languages — quite literally. In New York, Rattlestick Theater announces a meaningful tribute to one of Off-Broadway's greatest champions, renaming its West Village home in honor of the late playwright Terrence McNally, while Broadway Cares celebrates the generosity of the theater community with a record-breaking fundraising run on Governors Island. Across the Atlantic, the beloved West End hit Paddington the Musical prepares to bring its score to audiences worldwide with an eagerly anticipated cast recording release. And speaking of reaching audiences worldwide, BroadwayWorld announces a major expansion of its multilingual platform, now available in 20 languages ahead of a landmark year for international visitors to the U.S. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the theater community is grappling with hard questions about legacy, accountability, and who gets to define excellence, as the city's storied Jeff Awards face growing calls for reform.. (more...)
Benjamin Velez and Joel Perez to Present LOST CITY RADIO at Rhinebeck Writers Retreat
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lost City Radio, a new musical with book by Joel Perez and music and lyrics by Tony nominee Benjamin Velez, based on the novel by Daniel Alarcon, has been selected for RWR’s Triple R Program.. (more...)
Juilliard and Yale Acting Experts Will Discuss AI and the Art of Acting in April
by Stephi Wild
Evan Yionoulis, Bill Connington, and Ron Carlos will discuss actor training, the state of theater, and AI's limits in the arts at the New York Society Library on April 23rd.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Nicole Travolta IS DOING ALRIGHT has returned to SoHo Playhouse for an encore Off-Broadway engagement. Created and performed by Nicole Travolta, the solo show blends stand-up comedy, confessional storytelling, and character work into an 80-minute performance exploring themes of identity, ambition, and self-worth. Check out what the critics are saying about the show.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominees Richard Kind and Taylor Louderman and Tony Award winners Beth Leavel and Paulo Szot will star in productions this summer as part of The Muny’s 108th season in Forest Park.. (more...)
Chris Marsh Clark Will Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as 'Ram Sweeney'
by Stephi Wild
Original cast member Xavier McKinnon, who played the role of Ram Sweeney, recently departed the production. Chris Marsh Clark will join the company on April 27 as Ram Sweeney. . (more...)
THE UNKNOWN Starring Sean Hayes to Stream Final Weekend of Performances
by Chloe Rabinowitz
In celebration of the final week of its run, The Unknown, starring Sean Hayes, will be available to audiences worldwide during its final weekend on stage through a scheduled, captured live, streaming event from Studio Seaview. . (more...)
Jessica Vosk Responds to BEACHES Fans Who 'Want the Movie:' 'I Want to Make Everyone Happy'
by Michael Major
Jessica Vosk is opening up about the reality of creating a new Broadway show, especially one with an already dedicated fanbase. The Beaches star took to Threads to share that she knows people are coming to the show to see the movie and 'OG songs.'. (more...)
Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad to Reunite as 'Fates' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hadestown will welcome back original Broadway cast member Jewelle Blackman. Blackman will join original cast members Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the ‘Fates’ for 11 weeks before the three take their final bow on Sunday, July 19.. (more...)
Thomas Doherty 'Can't Wait to Do Theater Again' After LITTLE SHOP Role
by Josh Sharpe
After making his New York stage debut in Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour, actor Thomas Doherty is looking forward to returning to the stage for another theater project in the future.. (more...)
SUFFS Broadway Cast to Reunite for GREAT PERFORMANCES Town Hall Event
by Josh Sharpe
The Town Hall will host a special screening of Great Performances' Suffs', followed by a discussion with Shaina Taub, Leigh Silverman, and Nikki M. James, along with a live piano performance from the original cast.. (more...)
Aaron Tveit's 'Pity the Child' From CHESS Cast Recording to Be Released Tonight
by Michael Major
Aaron Tveit's 'Pity the Child' from the Chess cast recording will be released tonight at midnight. The new single comes ahead of the full cast recording's release this Firday, April 10. The album will be released on CD and vinyl later this year.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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