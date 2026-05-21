Actors' Equity Association Reveals Results of 2026 Officer and Councilor Election

Actors' Equity Association has revealed the results of its 2026 Officer and Councilor Election. In total, 43 positions across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled, effective immediately. All terms are four years except where noted.

National Officers: Jacqueline Jarrold was elected 1st Vice President – Principal. Sarah Quinn Taylor was elected 2nd Vice President – Chorus. Leslie Sears was elected 3rd Vice President – Stage Manager. Jeff Applegate was elected Secretary/Treasurer, without opposition.

In the Eastern Region:

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:

Joanne Borts

Todd Buonopane

Danny Burgos

Kate Burton

Kimberly Chatterjee

Matt DaSilva

Ellis Gage (2-year term)

Aisha Jackson

Doug MacKechnie

Carla Martinez

Kilty Reidy

Jesse James Rose

Cecilia Snow

Sharon S. Wheatley

Christopher Henry Young

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:

Taavon Gamble

Ashley E. Matthews

Alicia Newcom

Ryan Rodiño

Kaylin Seckel

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Jonathan Bach

Ruth E. Kramer

Ashani Smith

Lara Tenenbaum

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:

Elizabeth Ramirez

Bert Rodriguez

Rebecca Talisman

In the Central Region:

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Central Region Principal Councilor:

Kelli Crump

The following candidate was elected Central Region Chorus Councilor:

Kristen Beth Williams



In the Western Region:

The following candidates were elected Western Region Principal Councilor:

Will Allan

Brittany Bellizeare

Brian Herndon

Brian Kim McCormick

Kathryn Smith McGlynn

Deborah Sharpe-Taylor

Allie Trimm

The following candidates were elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Kaylee Sarton McCray

Laura ZIngle

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region At-Large Councilor:

Heather M. Brose

