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Actors' Equity Association Reveals Results of 2026 Officer and Councilor Election

National Officers: Jacqueline Jarrold was elected 1st Vice President – Principal. Sarah Quinn Taylor was elected 2nd Vice President – Chorus.

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Actors' Equity Association Reveals Results of 2026 Officer and Councilor Election

Actors' Equity Association has revealed the results of its 2026 Officer and Councilor Election. In total, 43 positions across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled, effective immediately. All terms are four years except where noted.

National Officers: Jacqueline Jarrold was elected 1st Vice President – Principal. Sarah Quinn Taylor was elected 2nd Vice President – Chorus. Leslie Sears was elected 3rd Vice President – Stage Manager. Jeff Applegate was elected Secretary/Treasurer, without opposition.

In the Eastern Region:

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:  

Joanne Borts
Todd Buonopane
Danny Burgos
Kate Burton  
Kimberly Chatterjee
Matt DaSilva
Ellis Gage (2-year term)
Aisha Jackson
Doug MacKechnie  
Carla Martinez
Kilty Reidy
Jesse James Rose
Cecilia Snow  
Sharon S. Wheatley  
Christopher Henry Young  

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:

Taavon Gamble
Ashley E. Matthews
Alicia Newcom
Ryan Rodiño 
Kaylin Seckel

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Jonathan Bach
Ruth E. Kramer
Ashani Smith  
Lara Tenenbaum

The following candidates were elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:  

Elizabeth Ramirez  
Bert Rodriguez
Rebecca Talisman  

In the Central Region:

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Central Region Principal Councilor:

Kelli Crump

The following candidate was elected Central Region Chorus Councilor:

Kristen Beth Williams
 

In the Western Region:

The following candidates were elected Western Region Principal Councilor:

Will Allan
Brittany Bellizeare
Brian Herndon  
Brian Kim McCormick  
Kathryn Smith McGlynn
Deborah Sharpe-Taylor  
Allie Trimm

The following candidates were elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor:

Kaylee Sarton McCray
Laura ZIngle

The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region At-Large Councilor:

Heather M. Brose
  

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Orchestrations - Top 3
1. Anders Eljas, Brian Usifer - Chess
22.2% of votes
2. Ethan Popp, The Rescues - The Lost Boys
20.2% of votes
3. William David Brohn - Ragtime
11.3% of votes

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