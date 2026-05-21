Actors' Equity Association Reveals Results of 2026 Officer and Councilor Election
National Officers: Jacqueline Jarrold was elected 1st Vice President – Principal. Sarah Quinn Taylor was elected 2nd Vice President – Chorus.
Actors' Equity Association has revealed the results of its 2026 Officer and Councilor Election. In total, 43 positions across all three regions and representing four categories (principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large) were filled, effective immediately. All terms are four years except where noted.
National Officers: Jacqueline Jarrold was elected 1st Vice President – Principal. Sarah Quinn Taylor was elected 2nd Vice President – Chorus. Leslie Sears was elected 3rd Vice President – Stage Manager. Jeff Applegate was elected Secretary/Treasurer, without opposition.
In the Eastern Region:
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Principal Councilor:
Joanne Borts
Todd Buonopane
Danny Burgos
Kate Burton
Kimberly Chatterjee
Matt DaSilva
Ellis Gage (2-year term)
Aisha Jackson
Doug MacKechnie
Carla Martinez
Kilty Reidy
Jesse James Rose
Cecilia Snow
Sharon S. Wheatley
Christopher Henry Young
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Chorus Councilor:
Taavon Gamble
Ashley E. Matthews
Alicia Newcom
Ryan Rodiño
Kaylin Seckel
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilor:
Jonathan Bach
Ruth E. Kramer
Ashani Smith
Lara Tenenbaum
The following candidates were elected Eastern Region At-Large Councilor:
Elizabeth Ramirez
Bert Rodriguez
Rebecca Talisman
In the Central Region:
The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Central Region Principal Councilor:
Kelli Crump
The following candidate was elected Central Region Chorus Councilor:
In the Western Region:
The following candidates were elected Western Region Principal Councilor:
Will Allan
Brittany Bellizeare
Brian Herndon
Brian Kim McCormick
Kathryn Smith McGlynn
Deborah Sharpe-Taylor
Allie Trimm
The following candidates were elected Western Region Stage Manager Councilor:
Kaylee Sarton McCray
Laura ZIngle
The following candidate was unopposed and deemed elected Western Region At-Large Councilor:
Heather M. Brose
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