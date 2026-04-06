THE UNKNOWN Starring Sean Hayes to Stream Final Weekend of Performances

In celebration of the final week of its run, Leigh Silverman’s production of David Cale’s new play The Unknown, starring Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winner Sean Hayes, will be available to audiences worldwide during its final weekend on stage through a scheduled, captured live, streaming event from Studio Seaview. Tickets to the stream are now on sale!

The streaming event of The Unknown is a one-weekend-only broadcast designed to meet the expressed interest of audiences outside the tristate area, especially welcoming fans to the theater who otherwise couldn't join us in this final week.

The captured live broadcasts are available only at the following curtain times: Friday, April 10 at 8 PM, Saturday, April 11 at 2 PM, Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM, and Sunday, April 12 at 3 PM

Audiences are encouraged to purchase in advance and log in early. The stream opens 30 minutes before curtain, with additional pre-show content available. For streaming tickets, important viewing information, and how to watch visit LOLST.org/unknownhttp://LOLST.org/unknown.

The Unknown began performances at Studio Seaview on Saturday, January 31, 2026 and officially opened on Thursday, February 12, 2026. This strictly limited engagement will end on Sunday, April 12, 2026, following a 10-week sold-out run. See photos from the production HERE!

Desperate to cure his writer’s block, Elliott retreats to a remote cabin—only to discover he may not be alone. As the boundaries between his work and his life collapse, Elliott begins to question everything he knows. Is he writing a thriller? Living one? Both?

THE UNKNOWN is a provocative thriller that explores the fine line between fascination and obsession.