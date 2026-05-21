Video: Watch La Mirada Theatre's ANASTASIA Star Lena Ceja Perform 'Journey to the Past'

La Mirada Theatre has released new video footage of Lena Ceja rehearsing "Journey to the Past" from their upcoming production of Anastasia. The musical will begin previews on June 5, 2026, with an opening night set for June 6, and will run through June 28 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

ANASTASIA will conclude La Mirada Theatre’s 2025–2026 season, featuring Dillon Klena as Dmitry, a role first played on Broadway by his brother Derek Klena. The production includes a full cast and creative team led by director and choreographer Parker Esse. Performances will take place at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The musical, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, follows Anya, a young woman seeking to uncover her past as she travels from imperial Russia to 1920s Paris. Along the way, she joins forces with Dmitry and Vlad while evading a Soviet officer determined to stop her.