Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Performs at WNYC Concert Event





The cast of Broadway's Tony-nominated CATS: The Jellicle Ball joined WNYC on Thursday for a special appearance as part of the Broadway On The Radio series. Hosted by Alison Stewart in The Greene Space at WNYC, the event featured performances from the cast of the ballroom-inspired revival, including André De Shields.

Watch the hour-long event, also featuring appearances by Tony-nominated co-directors Bill Rauch and Zhailon Levingston as well as co-choreographers Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, who spoke about bringing the world of ballroom to the Broadway stage. The cast of Ragtime previously visited WNYC for a concert performance, available to see here.

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and is currently running at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. Tickets are now on sale through September 6, 2026

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.