SUFFS Broadway Cast to Reunite for GREAT PERFORMANCES Town Hall Event

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical SUFFS, Town Hall, and The Public Theater are partnering to present “A Special Screening of Great Performances: SUFFS” on May 4 at 7:00 PM at Town Hall. Tickets for the event start at $44 and can be purchased here.

Following the screening, there will be a moderated discussion led by Grammy Award-winning actress Phillipa Soo between Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Tony Award-nominee Leigh Silverman, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James. Members of the original Broadway cast of Suffs will then reunite for a live piano performance of “Keep Marching.”

The capture was filmed during the show's original Broadway run, which opened in April 2024 and ran until January 2025. The Great Performances presentation of the musical will premiere on Friday, May 8 at 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CT/6:00 PM PT on PBS.

Suffs tells the story of the American suffragist movement and the remarkable friendships, heartbreak, and action that brought women together, or, in some cases, tore them apart. The production stars Tony Award-winning book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. She is also the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season.

Suffs also stars Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award-nominee Emily Skinner as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs was named Best Musical by the Outer Critics Circle, received six Tony Award nominations (winning two), two Drama Desk Awards, including Best Score, and a Grammy Award Nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album".

Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. On Sunday, January 5, Suffs played its final performance on Broadway following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. A national tour launched at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025.

Suffs kicks off Great Performances’ annual “Broadway’s Best” 2026 lineup, which also includes Irving Berlin's Top Hat, An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, and more. Watch a clip from the forthcoming airing, which sees the suffragists perform the musical number "I Was Here."

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus