Video: Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser Lead Tense New Trailer for PRESSURE





Time is of the essence in the new trailer for Pressure, the film adaptation of David Haig's play starring Andrew Scott and Brendan Fraser. The movie is set in the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, with General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg preparing for this significant event in military history.

Fraser plays Eisenhower, with Scott as Stagg, a meteorologist who counsels the Army general on the timing of the D-Day Invasion in 1944, which is in danger of being disrupted due to severe weather patterns.

The new trailer showcases the tension of the moment on full display, alternating between gritty battleground footage and heightened conversations with other military personnel, like British Field Marshall Bernard Montgomery, played by Damian Lewis.

The movie also stars Kerry Condon as Captain Kay Summersby, the chauffeur and personal secretary to Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Chris Messina as Colonel Irving P. Krick. The movie will be released in theaters on May 29th from Focus Features.

Pressure is directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay he co-wrote with Haig. The stage version of Pressure made its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2014, with writer David Haig as Stagg. Following a successful UK Tour, the play transferred to the West End in 2018. Kevin Doyle of Downton Abbey starred in the 2023 North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.