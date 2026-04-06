Thomas Doherty 'Can't Wait to Do Theater Again' After LITTLE SHOP Role

Thomas Doherty has been bitten by the theater bug. Last year, the Descendants star made his New York stage debut by starring in the off-Broadway cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour. Doherty shared his love of the medium during a recent episode of Therapuss.

"It was really cool to go from Paradise to then go into doing a musical," the performer told host Jake Shane. “I can’t wait to do theater again. I would love to do, like, a play. I just think it's the best practice for any actor is theater, you know."

He also spoke about the significant differences between the experience of screen projects and starring in a live production. "I always feel like with film and TV, it's more you sign up for a lifestyle... I love being on a film set and I love kind of traveling around the world to different locations to film. I also just love the like structure that's around the film set."

Doherty screen credits include Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” and season 2 of Hulu's Emmy-nominated series “Paradise.” He also starred as the lead of Sony's The Invitation, Dandelion, HBO's “Gossip Girl” reboot, Tina Fey's “Girls5Eva,” Hulu's “High Fidelity” opposite Zoë Kravitz, HBO's “Catherine The Great” opposite Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke, and Disney’s Descendants film franchise.

Doherty starred as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors from September 5 to December 7, 2025, opposite actress Madeline Brewer as Audrey. The off-Broadway production currently stars Jordan Fisher and Nikki M. James as Seymour and Audrey, respectively.

Watch Doherty discuss theater at the 8:00 mark in the episode below. Therapuss is also available on Netflix.

Photo credit: Emilio Madrid