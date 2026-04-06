Jessica Vosk Responds to BEACHES Fans Who 'Want the Movie:' 'I Want to Make Everyone Happy'

Jessica Vosk is opening up about the reality of creating a new Broadway show, especially one with an already dedicated fanbase. The Beaches star took to Threads to discuss the pressure of taking on an iconic role, knowing that people are coming to the show to see the movie and "OG songs" come to life onstage.

"I wish I could express what a pressure cooker it is to create an original Broadway show. It’s so f*cking hard. Scary. Wild. Exhausting.

But I’m so proud to lead Beaches as Cee Cee Bloom.

I know a lot of you want the movie. The OG songs. And trust me—I want to make everyone happy all the time…"

Vosk continues to acknowledge that she can't please everyone, but shares that "it really means a lot" to her to be given the chance to bring something new to audiences on Broadway.

"I know I can’t. Just know that we are up there trying to give you something really special, and it really means a lot to me to be given the chance to do that."

Vosk, who received acclaim for her performance during the initial Theatre Calgary run, can be seen belting out the film's iconic "Wind Beneath My Wings" at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. The musical plans an opening night on Wednesday, April 22 with a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6.

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical also features Kelli Barrett as Bertie White, as well as Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends.

From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas