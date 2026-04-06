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Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse

See stars on the red carpet, and cast members taking their opening night bows!

By: Apr. 06, 2026

1776 celebrated its opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse! You can now get a first look at photos from the production's opening. See stars on the red carpet, and cast members taking their opening night bows! Performances will run through Saturday, May 2.

1776 is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and stars Will Blum as John Adams, John Treacy Egan as Benjamin Franklin, Edward Watts as John Dickinson, James Moye as John Hancock, Elena Shaddow as Abigail Adams, Michael Burrell as Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Young as Edward Rutledge, Bryant Martin as Richard Henry Lee, Liz Leclerc as Martha Jefferson, and Praise Oranika as the Courier.
 
The cast also features Joey Birchler as Lewis Morris, Jonathan Chisolm as Samuel Chase, Peyton Crim as Col. Thomas McKean, Aaron De Jesus as Robert Livingston, Sam Faustine as Dr. Lyman Hall, Philip Hoffman as Stephen Hopkins, Alec Ludacka as James Wilson, Kruz Maldonado as Leather Apron/Painter, Tuck Milligan as Andrew McNair, Stanton Morales as George Read, Jay Russell as Caesar Rodney, Bryan Seastrom as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Paul Slade Smith as Rev. John Witherspoon, Graham Stevens as Joseph Hewes, Price Waldman as Charles Thomson, and Branch Woodman as Roger Sherman. Understudies are Noah LaPook and Claire Leyden

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson  

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Company of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Company of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Branch Woodman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Nancy Renée Braun

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Mark S. Hoebee and Nancy Renée Braun

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Mark S. Hoebee

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jay Russell

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Praise Oranika

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jonathan Chisolm

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Aaron De Jesus

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Graham Stevens

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Price Waldman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
James Moye

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Stanton Morales

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Sam Faustine

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Claire Leyden and Noah LaPook

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Claire Leyden

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Noah LaPook

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Jonathan Young

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Liz Leclerc

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Elena Shaddow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Alec Ludacka

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Peyton Crim

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Michael Burrell

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Bryan Seastrom

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Edward Watts

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Tuck Milligan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
John Treacy Egan

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Tuck Milligan, John Treacy Egan, Mark S. Hoebee, Will Blum, and Edward Watts

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Will Blum

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Nancy Renée Braun, Jillian Zack, Claire Leyden, Liz Leclerc, and Elena Shaddow

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Cast & Creative Team of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
The Cast of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Bryant Martin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Philip Hoffman

Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse Image
Bryan Seastrom and Aaron De Jesus






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