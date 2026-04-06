Photos: Inside Opening Night of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
See stars on the red carpet, and cast members taking their opening night bows!
1776 celebrated its opening night at Paper Mill Playhouse! You can now get a first look at photos from the production's opening. See stars on the red carpet, and cast members taking their opening night bows! Performances will run through Saturday, May 2.
1776 is directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee and stars Will Blum as John Adams, John Treacy Egan as Benjamin Franklin, Edward Watts as John Dickinson, James Moye as John Hancock, Elena Shaddow as Abigail Adams, Michael Burrell as Thomas Jefferson, Jonathan Young as Edward Rutledge, Bryant Martin as Richard Henry Lee, Liz Leclerc as Martha Jefferson, and Praise Oranika as the Courier.
The cast also features Joey Birchler as Lewis Morris, Jonathan Chisolm as Samuel Chase, Peyton Crim as Col. Thomas McKean, Aaron De Jesus as Robert Livingston, Sam Faustine as Dr. Lyman Hall, Philip Hoffman as Stephen Hopkins, Alec Ludacka as James Wilson, Kruz Maldonado as Leather Apron/Painter, Tuck Milligan as Andrew McNair, Stanton Morales as George Read, Jay Russell as Caesar Rodney, Bryan Seastrom as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Paul Slade Smith as Rev. John Witherspoon, Graham Stevens as Joseph Hewes, Price Waldman as Charles Thomson, and Branch Woodman as Roger Sherman. Understudies are Noah LaPook and Claire Leyden.
Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson
The Company of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
The Company of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
Mark S. Hoebee and Nancy Renée Braun
Praise Oranika
Jonathan Chisolm
Claire Leyden and Noah LaPook
Noah LaPook
Liz Leclerc
Alec Ludacka
Tuck Milligan, John Treacy Egan, Mark S. Hoebee, Will Blum, and Edward Watts
Nancy Renée Braun, Jillian Zack, Claire Leyden, Liz Leclerc, and Elena Shaddow
The Cast & Creative Team of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
The Cast of 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
Bryan Seastrom and Aaron De Jesus
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