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BEACHES to Close on Broadway This Sunday

The musical was originally set to run at the Majestic Theatre through September 6.

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BEACHES to Close on Broadway This Sunday

BroadwayWorld has learned that Beaches, A New Musical will close on Broadway this Sunday, May 24. The final performance comes over three months before the production was originally set to play its scheduled final performance of its limited engagement on September 6.

Previews began at the Majestic Theatre (245 W 44th St) on Friday, March 27 before an opening night on Wednesday, April 22. The production received mixed to negative reviews on Broadway, read what the critics thought here.

The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle GullyBen JacobyStephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha SchwartzBrent ThiessenLael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva

BEACHES to Close on Broadway This Sunday Image
Beaches at the box office.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer DartBeaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey

This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin


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