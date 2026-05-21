Exclusive Listen: Reese Sebastian Diaz Sings 'My Path' From PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK

Picnic at Hanging Rock: The Musical – Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording is being released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, May 22. Ahead of the album's release, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to Reese Sebastian Diaz singing 'My Path'. Listen here!

The musical is adapted from the acclaimed novel by Joan Lindsay, and features book and lyrics by Hilary Bell and music and arrangements by Greta Gertler Gold. Anessa Marie Scolpini serves as music director and orchestrations by Greta Gertler Gold, Adam Gold, and Rob Jost. The show is currently planning its UK premiere for 2027.

The album’s cast features Tatianna Córdoba, Erin Davie, Carly Rose Gendell, Gillian Han, Alexandra Humphreys, Bradley Lewis, Kate Louissant, Marina Pires, Maddie Robert, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Lizzy Tucker, Kaye Tuckerman, and Sarah Walsh.

First brought to global recognition through Peter Weir’s iconic film, this musical adaptation powerfully reimagines the story through a female lens. On Valentine’s Day in 1900, a group of teenage schoolgirls go on a picnic to the foreboding Hanging Rock. Three vanish without a trace.

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