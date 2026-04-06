Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad to Reunite as 'Fates' in HADESTOWN

Hadestown will welcome back original Broadway cast member Jewelle Blackman beginning Tuesday, April 28. Blackman will join original cast members Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the ‘Fates’ for 11 weeks before the three take their final bow on Sunday, July 19.

Blackman joined Hadestown in 2017 during its developmental run in Edmonton and made her Broadway debut in 2019 as one of the original ‘Fates,’ later stepping into the role of ‘Persephone’ in 2022. Shelton, who first portrayed a ‘Fate’ in the initial 2016 New York Theatre Workshop production, made her Broadway debut as a swing and understudy in the Original Broadway Company before re-joining the company as a ‘Fate’ in 2021. Trinidad, one of the show’s longest-tenured cast members, has portrayed a ‘Fate’ since the production’s Broadway opening in 2019.