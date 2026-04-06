Video: Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada Sing 'Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow'





The Great Gatsby has released a music video of its current stars, married couple Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada, singing "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow." The song is briefly heard in the hit musical as "Louisville II," but now composers Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland have expanded it for the new music video.

Recorded by Ian Kagey at Renaissance Studios, the music was produced by Billy Jay Stein with Kevin Ramessar on guitar. It follows the recent performance of "My Green Light," released last month.

Carney recently stepped into the title role of the musical, with Noblezada reprising her role as 'Daisy.' This marks the couple's second time performing as romantic opposites on Broadway, after originating the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown, also starring as the Emcee and Sally Bowles in the West End.

The hit musical also currently stars Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The production’s ensemble features Alexis Hasbrouck (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Nathaniel Hunt (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Elena Ricardo (Water for Elephants), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Mike Schwitter (Pippin), Tess Soltau (Once Upon A One More Time), Preston Taylor (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Matt Wiercinski (Anastasia), Kyla Stone (Harmony), and Damani Van Rensalier (Hamilton). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Haley Fish (Cats), Morgan Harrison (Beetlejuice), Justin Keats (Moulin Rouge Nat’l Tour), Drew Lake (The Great Gatsby in Korea), Brandon J. Large (Aladdin Nat’l Tour), Alicia Lundgren (Funny Girl), and Alex Prakken (New York, New York) round out the cast as swings.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times) of The Great Gatsby, which is ‘roaring on’ at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).