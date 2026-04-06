Chris Marsh Clark Will Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as 'Ram Sweeney'

Heathers The Musical has announced casting updates for the production. Heathers is now in its third extension at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street), where it is playing through September 6, 2026.

Original cast member Xavier McKinnon, who played the role of Ram Sweeney, recently departed the production. Chris Marsh Clark (National Tours: A Beautiful Noise, Escape to Margaritaville) will join the company on April 27 as Ram Sweeney. The role of Ram is currently being played through April 26 by ensemble member James Caleb Grice. Grice’s roles of Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord are being played from April 13-26 by Daniel Brackett (Broadway: Redwood; National Tour: Aladdin).

“I have had the best time at Westerberg High and will miss the Heathers cast so much, especially my fantastic scene partner, Cade Ostermeyer,” McKinnon commented. “I’m sad to leave, but I know Chris Marsh Clark is going to be a wonderful addition to the cast."

Chris Marsh Clark (Ram Sweeney) makes his Off-Broadway debut in Heathers. Chris played high school football in Texas (very “Friday Night Lights”) while performing in the school plays (very “High School Musical”). Tours: A Beautiful Noise, Escape to Margaritaville. Regional: South Coast Rep, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, North Shore, MTWichita, & more. Texas State MT.

Daniel Brackett (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord) makes his Off-Broadway debut in Heathers. Credits: Redwood (Broadway), Disney’s Aladdin (National Tour), Ogunquit, NSMT, Cape Playhouse. Daniel is from Ventura, California, and holds a BFA from Elon University.

As previously announced, on Monday, April 27, Heathers will also welcome Isabella Esler (Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza (Broadway: The Notebook, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill) as Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean, Zan Berube (National Tour: SIX, Back to the Future The Musical) as Heather Chandler, and Lisa Ann Walter (TV: “Abbott Elementary”; Film: The Parent Trap) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

Kuhoo Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. On April 26, Casey Likes will play his final performance as J.D. Peyton List will play her final performance as Heather Chandler, and Kate Rockwell will play her final performance as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom.

About Heathers

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer through April 12, with Sara Al-Bazali playing the role from April 13-26, and Isabella Esler starting April 27; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean through April 26, with John Cardoza starting April 26; Peyton List as Heather Chandler through April 26, with Zan Berube starting April 27; Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom through April 26, with Lisa Ann Walter starting April 27; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; James Caleb Grice as Ram Sweeney through April 26, with Chris Marsh Clark starting April 27; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler); Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha); Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming); Daniel Brackett (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord) through April 26; James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram) starting April 27; Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad); Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram); Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke); Brian Martin (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad); Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming); and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons.