Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 6, 2026- New Look At MAYBE HAPPY Ending and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Picked For You

Good morning, theater enthusiasts! Get ready to start your day with some fresh Broadway buzz. Last night marked the opening of Matthew Lombardo's comedy, WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a production that’s bringing all the backstage laughs and drama to Boston’s Huntington Theatre. Meanwhile, Broadway legend Richard Jay-Alexander has something special to celebrate – his impressive 50-year journey in showbiz! You can catch a glimpse of the celebration here. Also, Darren Criss and Claire Kwon are lighting up the stage in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and we've got your first look at their captivating performances. 🎭 For these stories and more, enjoy your morning read at BroadwayWorld!