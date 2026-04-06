Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 6, 2026- New Look At MAYBE HAPPY Ending and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 6, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theater enthusiasts! Get ready to start your day with some fresh Broadway buzz. Last night marked the opening of Matthew Lombardo's comedy, WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a production that’s bringing all the backstage laughs and drama to Boston’s Huntington Theatre. Meanwhile, Broadway legend Richard Jay-Alexander has something special to celebrate – his impressive 50-year journey in showbiz! You can catch a glimpse of the celebration here. Also, Darren Criss and Claire Kwon are lighting up the stage in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and we've got your first look at their captivating performances. 🎭 For these stories and more, enjoy your morning read at BroadwayWorld!
|Coming Up
Thursday, April 9
Death of a Salesman opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 12
The 2026 Olivier Awards
Titanique opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Is Bringing All of the Backstage Comedy (and Drama)
Things are getting meta in Boston. Perfomances begin tonight at the Huntington Theatre for the World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein. Watch in this video as they all explain what the new play is all about.
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Video: Richard Jay-Alexander Celebrates 50 Years in the Broadway Business
Richard Jay-Alexander is celebrating a milestone year of 50 years in show business, having moved to New York City in the fall of 1975, the same season that A CHORUS LINE moved into its home on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre.
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Photos: Darren Criss and Claire Kwon in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway
Get a first look at photos of the current cast members of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway: Darren Criss as “Oliver” and Claire Kwon who begins playing the role of “Claire”.
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of its U.S. release this month, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip from the new film version of Hamlet, featuring Riz Ahmed as the titular prince and Timothy Spall as Polonius. Check it out now.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Taraji P. Henson & Cedric 'The Entertainer' Are Getting Into Character for JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
by Luka Vonier
In just a matter of weeks, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone officially returns to Broadway when it opens at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 25. Watch in this video as the whole company chats more about what audiences can expect.. (more...)
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Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Hannah Kevitt 'Passes the Charger' to Claire Kwon
Video: Megan Thee Stallion Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway
Video: Watch the Cast of RAGTIME Record 'New Music' For Their Cast Album
by Michael Major
Concord Recordings has released footage of Joshua Henry, Colin Donnell, Caissie Levy, Ben Levi Ross, Nichelle Lewis, and the RAGTIME ensemble recording “New Music” for their recently released cast album. Watch the video!. (more...)
Video: Sarita Colón & Michael Graceffa on the High-Camp of DEATH BECOMES HER
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt Meet the Press Ahead of Run in CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Mark Ballas will return to Broadway as Billy Flynn in Chicago next week alongside his dance partner, Whitney Leavitt. The pair recently met the press together ahead of their reunion in the show. Check out photos!. (more...)
| Photo: First Look at the Cast of SCHMIGADOON! on Stage
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look photo of the cast and set of the Broadway production of Schmigadoon, starring Alex Brightman and more onstage at the Nederlander Theatre.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Playwrights Horizons Founder Robert Moss To Be Awarded Honorary Degree From Ithaca College
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ithaca College will award an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts (D.F.A.) degree to visionary theatrical producer/director/educator Robert Moss. He will be recognized at Ithaca College's 131st Commencement ceremony.. (more...)
Broadway Stage Management Symposium Names 2026 Charlie Blackwell Scholarship Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway Stage Management Symposium named five BIPOC stage managers as recipients of the 2026 Charlie Blackwell Scholarships, with the 12th annual BSMS set for May 30-31 at Pace University.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet is now playing Off-Broadway at Theatre for a New Audience. See what the critics are saying about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Team BWW
Which Broadway shows are the longest running of all time? Which current Broadway productions have a chance of breaking the top ten? We've got the full list!. (more...)
New Plays and Musicals to License- Spring 2026
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Listen to THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Broadway Cast Recording
by Josh Sharpe
The official cast recording of Broadway's The Queen of Versailles is now available on digital platforms from Sony Masterworks Broadway. Listen to the album now, featuring music and lyrics by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.. (more...)
Pulitzer Prize for Drama: Iconic Plays That Shaped American Theater
by Sidney Paterra
The Pulitzer Prize for Drama is one of the most prestigious honors in American theater, celebrating outstanding works that have made a significant impact on the stage. Here's a closer look at what the Pulitzer Prize for Drama is, how it works, and why it matters.. (more...)
CHESS Will Release Cast Recording Next Week; Listen to 'Anthem' Now
by Stephi Wild
The 2025 Broadway Cast Recording of CHESS will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, April 10. Learn more about how to pre-save or or pre-order the album here.. (more...)
Listen: Claybourne Elder Releases Debut Album 'If The Stars Were Mine'
by Stephi Wild
If the Stars Were Mine, the debut album from Claybourne Elder, is now available in digital and streaming formats. Learn more about the album and listen to it in full here!. (more...)
Review: LIFELINE, Southwark Playhouse Elephant
by Clementine Scott
Lifeline is the kind of play that feels as though it was composed with the help of a mindmap with one word circled in the centre, around which all parts of the drama must orbit. In this case, that word – or phrase, in fact – was ‘antibiotic resistance’.. (more...)
John Gallagher Jr. Releasing New EP This May; Listen to the Lead Single Now
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winning Broadway star John Gallagher Jr. will release his new EP Almost OK on May 29th. Check out the newly released lead single “Tough Spit.” . (more...)
Review: THE AUTHENTICATOR, National Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
Eccentric artist Fenella Harford (Sylvestra Le Touzel) inherits her family’s stately home and uncovers a cache of hidden diaries that may rewrite its history. She recruits ambitious academic Marva (Rakie Ayola) to authenticate them, who in turn brings in her overlooked mentor Abi (Cherrelle Skeete), a meticulous expert with sharper instincts than she lets on. As the three women probe deeper into the documents, the house begins to yield uncomfortable truths about its colonial past. Personal histories begin to intertwine with national ones, tensions rise between the trio, and what starts as scholarly inquiry spirals into a confrontation with buried trauma, ownership, and the ghosts of Britain’s slave-trading legacy.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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