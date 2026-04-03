Listen to THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Broadway Cast Recording

The official cast recording of Broadway's The Queen of Versailles is now available on digital platforms from Sony Masterworks Broadway. Featuring music and lyrics by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz, the new album can be streamed below. The CD version is set to arrive on May 29 and is available now for preorder.

“I have to say I’m truly delighted with how this album turned out,” says Schwartz. “I’m very grateful to the cast and musicians for their superb performances and to John Clancy for his perfect orchestrations. I’m extremely proud of this score, and I look forward to sharing it with listeners.”

Produced by Stephen Schwartz, the cast album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey at Berklee at PowerStationNYC and Renaissance Recording NY, with additional recording by Austin Brown at Blackbird Studio Nashville. It includes music and lyrics by Schwartz, as well as orchestrations by John Clancy and vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Joshua Zecher Ross and Stephen Schwartz. The album is Co-Produced by Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Executive Produced by Scott Farthing.

Starring Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth and Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, the Broadway production of The Queen of Versailles premiered on November 9, 2025, at the St. James Theatre to mixed reviews.

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden with music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Olivier Award nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, The Queen of Versailles played its final performance on December 21, 2025.

Chenoweth and Abraham were joined by Melody Butiu (Here Lies Love) as ‘Sofia’, Stephen DeRosa (Hairspray) as ‘John’, Greg Hildreth (Company) as ‘Gary’, Tatum Grace Hopkins (Meek) as ‘Jonquil’, Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz) as ‘Debbie’ and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as ‘Victoria’. The company was also made up of Yeman Brown, David Aron Damane, Drew Elhamalawy, Christopher Gurr, KJ Hippensteel, Cassondra James, Andrew Kober, Jesse Kovarsky, Pablo David Laucerica, Travis Murad Leland, Ryah Nixon, Shea Renne, Michael McCorry Rose, Grace Slear, Anne Fraser Thomas, Jake Bentley Young and Sherie Rene Scott (The Last Five Years) as Standby ‘Jackie.’

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Prior to making the move to Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles also featured music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden. Additionally, the production included scenic & video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Christian Cowan, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair & wig design by Cookie Jordan, orchestrations by John Clancy, and casting by Stephen Kopel, CSA & Carrie Gardner, CSA at C12 Casting. Baseline Theatrical served as General Manager and Clarissa Marie Ligon served as Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes