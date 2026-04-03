John Gallagher Jr. Releasing New EP This May; Listen to the Lead Single Now

Singer/songwriter, actor, and Tony Award-winning Broadway star John Gallagher Jr. will release his new EP Almost OK on May 29th through Grand Phony Music. Best known for his roles in Broadway’s Spring Awakening, American Idiot, and most recently as the lead in The Avett Brothers’ musical Swept Away, he also shared the lead single “Tough Spit.”

“I wrote ‘Tough Spit’ in one, maybe two sittings in 2024 while on tour for my last record,” said Gallagher. “It started as a way to make myself chuckle and regulate the anxiety sparked by any attempt to consume even a spoonful of social media content."

Almost OK is Gallagher’s first collection of brand new music since 2024’s autobiographical jangle-folk breakup record Goodbye or Something. The songs find Gallagher in the midst of rediscovering his footing after a series of unexpected setbacks.

“Almost OK fell into place with an easy quickness. For someone who has fretted and second guessed my way through recording albums in the past, it was a sweet relief to go into the studio with the band and have my first EP come together so organically," he said.

Initially imagined as a 7” made up of two tracks, including the previously released “Lido Lane,” the first few sessions at Studio G in Brooklyn led to a fuller recording. The band reconvened a few months later for another round of recording overseen by the producing pair of Oscar Albis Rodriguez and Zach Jones, who also play lead guitar and diesel-driving percussion/vocals on the recordings, respectively. Fellow Grand Phony artist Hannah Winkler also contributed keys and vocals to the tracks with Tim Lappin providing bass.

Gallagher will hit the road this spring in support of his new music with upcoming stops in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Nashville, and Chicago, among many others. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit his website HERE.

Track Listing:

01) Tough Spit

02) Never Leave

03) All This Changing

04) Mitsuko

05) Lido Lane

Tour Dates:

04/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

04/26 - Buffalo, NY @ Sportsmen’s Tavern

04/28 - St. Louis, MO @ Blue Strawberry

04/29 - Nashville, TN @ The East Room

04/30 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

05/01 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front Street

05/02 - Arlington Heights, IL @ Hey Nonny

05/07 - Elkton, MD @ Elkton Music Hall

About John Gallagher Jr.:

A Brooklyn-based artist, actor, and screenwriter, John Gallagher Jr. broke out onto the scene with his originating role as Moritz Stiefel in Duncan Sheik’s Broadway mega-hit Spring Awakening, which would earn him the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

He has since starred in Green Day’s Grammy Award-winning rock opera American Idiot, Rabbit Hole, and The Avett Brothers’ critically acclaimed musical Swept Away, as well as appeared on the silver screen in Aaron Sorkin’s HBO series The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Westworld, Short Term 12, and Hush, among many others.

He has three records under his belt - Six Day Hurricane (2016), 8th and Jane (2021), Goodbye or Something (2024).

Photo Credit: Regina Strayhorn