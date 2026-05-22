Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Performs 'Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat' in the Subway
Emma Sofia strutted through the subway in Qween Jean's Tony Award-nominated costumes.
The cast of CATS: The Jellicle Ball performed "Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat" at 14th St - Union Square station as part of MTA Sessions. The performance was led by showstopper Emma Sofia, who strutted through the subway in Qween Jean's Tony Award-nominated costumes.
An audience formed as the cast of the Tony-nominated Best Revival performed Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit at the Union Square subway station. The performance followed the cast of Ragtime, who performed songs from their production in the same spot in April.
CATS: The Jellicle Ball is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre. The revival received 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. Tickets are now on sale through September 6, 2026
CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.
The Broadway cast includes Tony Award and Grammy Award winner André De Shields as ‘Old Deuteronomy,’ Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Sherrod T. Brown, Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Donté Nadir Wilder, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina, and Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub.’
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