Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Performs 'Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat' in the Subway





The cast of CATS: The Jellicle Ball performed "Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat" at 14th St - Union Square station as part of MTA Sessions. The performance was led by showstopper Emma Sofia, who strutted through the subway in Qween Jean's Tony Award-nominated costumes.

An audience formed as the cast of the Tony-nominated Best Revival performed Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit at the Union Square subway station. The performance followed the cast of Ragtime, who performed songs from their production in the same spot in April.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is now playing at the Broadhurst Theatre. The revival received 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. Tickets are now on sale through September 6, 2026

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.