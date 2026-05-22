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Video: First Listen to the Encores! Orchestra Playing LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

The production is set to run at New York City Center for 15 performances only.

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Get a first listen to City Center's upcoming production of La Cage Aux Folles as the 28-piece Encores! Orchestra brings the original 1983 orchestrations to life. Watch a new video of Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert conduct the orchestra through Jerry Herman’s Tony-winning score. 

Set to open on June 17, this final production of this Encores! season will run for 15 performances through June 28. 

The cast features Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady (Georges), Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter (Albin), Encores! alum Alaman Diadhiou (Jean-Michel), James Jackson Jr. (Jacob), Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Jacqueline), Rachel Webb (Anne), Peter Francis James (Edouard), Michael McElroy (Francois), Sharon Washington (Marie), and Lance Coadie Williams (Renaud).

The cast also includes Jordan AlexanderSai AnthonyJordan ChinJoshua DawsonJamal Christopher DouglasMichael Samarie GeorgeAaron GrahamAri Groover, Jaquez, Karma Jenkins,  Christian Kidd, Kendall Lashanti, Andre MalcolmKareem MarshMorgan McGhee, Ernest MingoWesley Ryan, Julian Amari SmithJordan Simone StephensWade WatsonAnthony Wayne, and Travon Williams.

Featuring an all-black cast led by Director Robert O’Hara and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, the Tony-winning La Cage Aux Folles by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics) closes out the 2026 Encores! season.

The musical tells the story of longtime partners Albin and Georges, proprietors of a vibrant drag nightclub in St. Tropez whose world turns upside down when their son brings home his fiancée’s conservative parents. What ensues is a whirlwind of farce, heart, and “A Little More Mascara.”

This Encores! production highlights the original 1983 orchestrations, not heard since its original Broadway run. The production features scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Adam Honoré,  sound design by Megumi Katayama, hair and wig design by Rob Pickens, and makeup design by Joe Dulude II.

Encores! will host the Community Pride Block Party on June 26 5:30 – 7pm. Celebrate Pride with free drag performances, live music, and DJ 2FACE, plus drink and merch specials in the through-block atrium adjacent to City Center at 6 1/2 Avenue.

Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Lead Performer in a Play - Top 3
1. Daniel Radcliffe - Every Brilliant Thing
27.5% of votes
2. Nathan Lane - Death of a Salesman
12.9% of votes
3. Ayo Edebiri - Proof
6.6% of votes

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