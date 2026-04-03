Listen: Claybourne Elder Releases Debut Album 'If The Stars Were Mine'

If the Stars Were Mine, the debut album from Claybourne Elder, is now available in digital and streaming formats. The recording will be available on CD on Friday, April 10 and on vinyl later this year.

Bryan Perri and Rodney Bush serve as music directors, and also provide arrangements and orchestrations. If the Stars Were Mine is produced by Claybourne Elder and co-produced by Bryan Perri.

To stream or download the digital album, or pre-order the CD or vinyl, please visit orcd.co/ifthestarsweremine. Listen to the full album below:

Elder will celebrate the album with three concerts at the New York nightclub 54 Below on April 3, April 4, and April 15. For tickets, please visit the venue’s website HERE. Elder recently starred in the New York City Center Encores! production of Michael John LaChiusa’s The Wild Party from March 18-29.

Using sensitive and passionate musical arrangements – alternating between pop-inspired and swinging jazz – If the Stars Were Mine features Elder’s favorite numbers from Broadway musicals ranging from Sunday in the Park with George and Floyd Collins to Into the Woods and If/Then, in addition to songs made famous by Whitney Houston, Eartha Kitt, and Melody Gardot, while weaving in themes of sex, fatherhood, and religion. Elder has performed the live show to sold-out crowds across the country.

Track List:

*Arranged by Rodney Bush

+Arranged by Bryan Perri

++Arranged by Claybourne Elder and Rodney Bush

+++ Orchestrated by Bryan Perri

About Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder is a Grammy, SAG, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominee. He played John Adams on HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age” and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company, starring Patti LuPone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Other New York performances include Hollis in Sondheim’s Road Show, Strike Up the Band at Carnegie Hall, Do I Hear a Waltz? at New York City Center, and Allegro at Classic Stage Company.

Recently Elder launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on “This American Life,” “CBS This Morning,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” @claybourneelder