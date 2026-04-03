Photo: First Look at the Cast of SCHMIGADOON! on Stage

Ahead of the Schmigadoon's special fan invited dress rehearsal and first performance, you can now get a first look photo of the cast and set of the production, onstage at the Nederlander Theatre.

From Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels, this brand-new comedy trapped inside a big Broadway musical is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, with a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The cast of Schmigadoon