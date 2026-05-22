CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Sets Performance on THE VIEW Next Week

The cast of Broadway's Tony-nominated CATS: The Jellicle Ball will bring ballroom to daytime television for a special performance on The View next week. Tune into the talk show on Thursday, May 28 at 11 a.m. on ABC to see the cast perform from the hit Broadway revival. The episode will also feature entertainment icon RuPaul, who will be promoting the new camp comedy film, Stop! That! Train!

The revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical received a total of 9 Tony nominations this year, including Best Revival of a Musical. CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and is currently running at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here. Tickets are now on sale through September 6, 2026

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.