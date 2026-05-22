Listen: PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK: THE MUSICAL Recording Out Now

Picnic at Hanging Rock: The Musical – Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording is now available in digital and streaming formats. The musical is adapted from the acclaimed novel by Joan Lindsay, and features book and lyrics by Hilary Bell and music and arrangements by Greta Gertler Gold. Listen here!

The album’s cast features Tatianna Córdoba, Erin Davie, Carly Rose Gendell, Gillian Han, Alexandra Humphreys, Bradley Lewis, Kate Louissant, Marina Pires, Maddie Robert, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Lizzy Tucker, Kaye Tuckerman, and Sarah Walsh.

First brought to global recognition through Peter Weir’s iconic film, this musical adaptation reimagines the story through a female lens. On Valentine’s Day in 1900, a group of teenage schoolgirls go on a picnic to the foreboding Hanging Rock. Three vanish without a trace.

A tale that came to author Joan Lindsay in a dream, Picnic at Hanging Rock unfolds against a backdrop of Australia’s wild natural beauty, exploring the fates of spirited young women determined to navigate the constraints of their futures. In giving voice to those who have been kept silent, it also brings a compelling First Nations perspective to light. Prepare to be captivated by a haunting exploration of innocence, mystery, and the unseen forces shaping our destinies.