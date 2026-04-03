Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING's Hannah Kevitt 'Passes the Charger' to Claire Kwon

Hannah Kevitt celebrated the end of her run as the full-time 'Claire' in Maybe Happy Ending by "passing the charger" to her successor, Claire Kwon. A tradition at the Tony-winning production every time a role is passed on to a new performer, watch Kevitt make a speech as she finishes her 6 week run as the musical's leading lady.

"Thank you to everyone on this stage. Especially to Darren, who has been such a rock throughout me trying to figure out who my Claire is. Watching you build the role of Oliver in the rehearsal room was such an honor, and getting to play alongside you has been a dream. Every night during the breakup scene, I think, 'Man, this guy is really good at acting.'"

Criss is slated to be with the show until Sunday, May 17, 2026, finishing out his run alongside Kwon as “Claire, who will also take her final full-time bow that day.

"Thank you to all the creative team for believing in me and helping me grow. Thank you to our amazing SM team, crew, wardrobe, hair, orchestra, my standby fam, and everyone who makes the show possible eight shows a week. I'm not leaving the Belasco, but I'm honored to pass my torch to our next helper bot taking on full-time. We have a little tradition here at Maybe Happy Ending where we pass our charger to the next person to play Claire or Oliver."

Maybe Happy Ending also stars Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”), Marcus Choi (Wicked, Flower Drum Song) as well as Steven Huynh (“Blue Bloods”, CBS); Daniel May (Flower Drum Song, Broadway; Soft Power, Signature Theatre) and Christopher James Tamayo (Les Miserables, National Tour) round out the production as the Standbys.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.