Video: Sarita Colón & Michael Graceffa on the High-Camp of DEATH BECOMES HER

It’s a BroadwayWorld exclusive you don’t want to miss! While Robert is away, East Coast correspondent Adrienne Garzillo steps in to bring us straight to the heart of Broadway with the company of Death Becomes Her. She catches up with cast members Sarita Colón and Michael Graceffa, who are part of the ensemble bringing this high-camp, wildly entertaining musical to life eight shows a week. The show—based on the iconic cult film—has taken Broadway by storm.

Adrienne gets the inside scoop on what it’s like to be part of one of Broadway’s buzziest productions, from backstage moments to the magic happening onstage every night. Sarita (making her Broadway debut!) and Michael (featured in the ensemble and standout moments throughout the show) share their journey, their love for the piece, and why Death Becomes Her is such a wild ride for audiences and performers alike. It’s funny, fabulous, and full of that signature Roundtable energy—even when Robert’s not in the chair!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!