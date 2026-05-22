Who's the Head Vampire? David Hornsby & Chris Hoch Unpack the Big Questions from THE LOST BOYS

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What goes into crafting the words that make up our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway playwrights and book writers make our favorite characters shine and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Script.

In The Lost Boys, when Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

"There are some shows that ask important dramatic questions... Death of a Salesman- what is my worth in society? Our show asks: who is the head vampire?" joked Hoch.

"This is a key scene in the movie," added Hornsby. We knew from the start that we wanted this scene, but thought we should expand it and make it a good book scene."

In this video, watch as Hoch and Hornsby break down their words in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script.

The Lost Boys is running on Broadway at the PalaceTheatre.